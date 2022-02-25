MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm as global markets rebound
Calm returned to the markets after a new round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was announced by the US, UK and Europe
25 February 2022 - 19:10
The rand gained the most in four weeks on Friday, firming along with other emerging market currencies, while the JSE rebounded as global markets gained after the previous session’s sell-off.
Calm returned to the markets after a new round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was announced by the US, Europe, and the UK. Sanctions have fallen short of being imposed on oil and aluminium, as well as access to the Swift banking system, for now. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now