Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm as global markets rebound Calm returned to the markets after a new round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was announced by the US, UK and Europe B L Premium

The rand gained the most in four weeks on Friday, firming along with other emerging market currencies, while the JSE rebounded as global markets gained after the previous session’s sell-off.

Calm returned to the markets after a new round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine was announced by the US, Europe, and the UK. Sanctions have fallen short of being imposed on oil and aluminium, as well as access to the Swift banking system, for now. ..