Missile hits chemical tanker in Black Sea

Ukraine authorities rescue crew after Moldova-flagged vessel burst into flames in neutral waters

25 February 2022 - 17:22 Olga Tanas
A chemical tanker was hit by shelling in the Black Sea near Ukraine, forcing 10 sailors to leap overboard. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A chemical tanker was hit by shelling in the Black Sea near Ukraine, forcing 10 sailors to leap overboard and seriously injuring two.

The Millennial Spirit, a Moldova-flagged vessel, burst into flames in neutral waters on Friday and its lifeboats were destroyed, the nation’s naval agency said on its website. The sailors, who abandoned ship wearing life jackets, were rescued by Ukrainian authorities.

The incident comes a day after a Cargill-chartered vessel crossing the Black Sea was damaged by shell fire, the first confirmed instance of physical damage related to commodity trading in the region. The source of shelling was unknown in both events.

The back-to-back assaults show the increasing danger faced by commodity haulers amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia together account for more than a quarter of the global trade in wheat and about a fifth of maize.   

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

Missiles rain down across Ukraine as Russia invades from three sides

Ukraine leader Zelenskiy condemns the invasion and says Russians are attempting to capture Chernobyl nuclear power plant
22 hours ago

Putin realises the West’s worst fears

Russian forces roll into Ukraine, marking the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe in almost 100 years
1 day ago

STEVEN KUO: A failure of dialogue and all of humanity

Expect tens of thousands of civilian casualties, millions of refugees and huge disruption to energy and food supplies from the Russia-Ukraine war
1 day ago
