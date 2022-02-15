JSE muted as investors assess geopolitical risks
15 February 2022 - 10:21
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors assessed geopolitical risks and concerns about Federal Reserve policy tightening.
The US has urged its citizens to leave Belarus, a close ally of Russia as concerns mount over the possibility of a military conflict in Ukraine, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz is heading to Moscow on Tuesday in a bid to ease tensions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now