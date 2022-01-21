Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as shaky US corporate results spook global stocks Miners, tech stocks pull the JSE lower, while market focus turns to central bank meetings next week B L Premium

The JSE tracked global markets weaker on Friday as worse-than-expected US corporate earnings and the prospect of tighter US Federal Reserve monetary policy weighed on sentiment.

Miners and tech companies Naspers and Prosus pulled the JSE lower, with the local bourse falling as much as 2% in intraday trade. A disappointing earnings report from global streaming giant Netflix showing slowing subscriber growth dampened sentiment...