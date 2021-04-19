MARKET WRAP: Losses by Naspers and Prosus weigh on JSE
The JSE all share broke its four-day winning streak on the first trading day of the new week
19 April 2021 - 17:52
Tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus dragged the JSE lower on Monday, while global markets were mixed after a strong run on Friday.
The JSE all share index broke its four-day winning streak, closing near the new high reached on Friday. Retailers and metals were also under pressure on the day...
