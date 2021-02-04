News Leader
WATCH: How the Reddit investor trend lost steam
Craig Erlam from Oanda talks to Business Day TV about Reddit’s popularity after the US imposed tougher trade regulations
04 February 2021 - 09:11
The Reddit short-squeeze saga may have sent market participants into a frenzy but it seems like it is losing some of its steam as the US treasury is mulling tougher trade regulations.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Craig Erlam from Oanda.
