WATCH: How the Reddit investor trend lost steam

Craig Erlam from Oanda talks to Business Day TV about Reddit’s popularity after the US imposed tougher trade regulations

04 February 2021 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED/CITRIX/GETTY IMAGES
The Reddit short-squeeze saga may have sent market participants into a frenzy but it seems like it is losing some of its steam as the US treasury is mulling tougher trade regulations.

Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Craig Erlam from Oanda.

