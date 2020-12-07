Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as progress made in US towards Covid-19 relief package Globally, however, surging virus cases and a Reuters report outweighed the positive sentiment driven by vaccine and stimulus news BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Monday, with its global peers mixed as worsening Covid-19 cases in the US overshadowed stimulus optimism.

Investors welcomed progress from the US towards a $908bn Covid-19 relief package. The progress comes after legislators had been at a stalemate over additional fiscal aid for months before last week, raising concern about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic...