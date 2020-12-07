Markets

Oil stumbles on new lockdowns to counter surging coronavirus numbers

Crude pared earlier vaccine rollout gains after Los Angeles county hit another record case high, analyst says

07 December 2020 - 08:03 Jessica Jaganathan
An oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO
An oil refinery in Omsk, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Monday as a continued surge in coronavirus cases globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California in the US, the world’s top oil consumer.

Brent crude oil futures were down 20c, or 0.4%, at $49.05 a barrel by 6.01am, while West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 20c, or 0.4%, to $46.06 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained for a fifth consecutive week last week.

“Crude pared earlier vaccine rollout gains after Los Angeles county had another record high in coronavirus cases and South Korea raised their alert level,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Covid-restrictive measures and lockdowns across the globe seem poised to keep crude prices heavy in the short term.”

The restrictions in California call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again.

The southern German region of Bavaria announced on Sunday it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until January 5, while South Korean authorities heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least month’s end.

Also weighing on prices, US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the eleventh time in 12 weeks as producers return to the well pad even as most are cutting spending this year and next.

Iran, meanwhile, has instructed its oil ministry to prepare installations for production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday.

“Adding to the pressure on oil prices is the potential Iranian increase to production in three months. Iran is optimistic the US will ease restrictions if they return to the 2015 nuclear deal,” Moya added.

Still, rapid demand recovery in China and developments in Covid-19 vaccines capped price losses.

China’s exports in November rose at their fastest pace since February 2018, helped by strong global demand and as the recovery in manufacturing in the world’s second-largest economy outpaced those of its major trading partners.

Reuters

Market data — December 4 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets on Monday

Surging Covid-19 numbers in the US and poor jobs data from that country has hit sentiment
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE rises to best level in four years on vaccine optimism

The all share gained 0.71% and the top 40 rose 0.51%
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian markets ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rises to best level in four ...
Markets
3.
Oil stumbles on new lockdowns to counter surging ...
Markets
4.
Gold steadies as bleak US jobs data boosts hopes ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares slip off record peak as US plans ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices up as Opec+ agrees ad hoc supply cuts from 2021

Markets

World shares still at record high on hopes of US stimulus package

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.