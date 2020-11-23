Market data — November 23 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Society's phobia for making mistakes and the focus on outcomes rather than process make the process tricky
Nelson Mandela Bay metro is the province’s hotspot, and had 6,285 recorded active cases on Sunday, a huge increase on the 167 recorded three weeks earlier
Ruling party will discuss whether members facing corruption and other serious charges should step down
Since September, Prosus says it has concluded more than $760m worth of deals, many of which are yet to be announced
SA’s problem is low GDP growth, not mounting debt
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries, to discuss marketing trends during the pandemic
Biden’s choice of Kerry fulfils promises to elevate the issue of global warming to the highest levels in White House, but some critics say it does not go far enough
Squads are staying at the same Cape Town hotel but not sharing its facilities
These low-key Joburg spots are dishing up the goods — support them now
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.