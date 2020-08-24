WATCH: Global share shootout

Markets

Michael Avery talks to a panel about what to consider when it comes to investment planning

24 August 2020
Which global company stands to be the long term winners of this Covid pandemic? With the JSE and the local economy taking such a battering through the covid induced recession it is increasingly clear that having global exposure to equities over the medium to long term is critical to your investment planning.

Michael Avery talks to Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital; Greg Katzenellenbogen, executive director at Sanlam Private Wealth; and Nesan Nair, senior portfolio manager at Sasfin Wealth.

