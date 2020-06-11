Markets

Oil falls as US crude stockpiles hit a record high

With demand risks back to the fore, both Brent and WTI are set for their worst daily drop in two weeks

11 June 2020 - 12:00 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London — Oil prices fell on Thursday, hit by another record build-up in US crude inventories and the US Federal Reserve’s projections that the world’s biggest economy would shrink 6.5% this year.

Brent crude futures erased Wednesday’s gains, falling 3.6%, or $1.50, to $40.23 a barrel by 8.02am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 4%, or $1.57, to $38.03 a barrel.

With demand risks back at the forefront, both benchmarks are set for their worst daily drop in two weeks.

US crude inventories rose unexpectedly by 5.7-million barrels in the week to June 5 to 538.1-million barrels — a record — as imports were boosted by the arrival of supplies bought by refiners when Saudi Arabia flooded the market in March and April, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed.

It also showed petrol stockpiles grew more than expected to 258.7-million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6-million barrels, although the increase was smaller than in previous weeks.

Adding pressure to prices, the US Fed said US unemployment was set to reach 9.3% at the end of 2020 and that it would take years to come back, while interest rates were expected to stay near zero at least throughout next year.

Total US coronavirus cases topped 2-million on Wednesday, with new infections rising slightly after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis.

Reuters

Most read

1.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — MTN and Hyprop
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as business confidence ...
Markets
4.
Rand lifts for third day as focus shifts to US ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices fall as US stockpiles hit record high
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.