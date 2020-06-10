Markets Rand lifts for third day as focus shifts to US Fed decision The Fed is expected to provide direction on the outlook for the world’s largest economy amid concern about the effect of Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

The rand looked set for its third day of gains on Wednesday morning, while investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day.

The Fed is expected to provide direction on the outlook for the world’s largest economy amid concerns about the effect of Covid-19.