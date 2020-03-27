Markets JSE drops as focus shifts to domestic risks Moody's Investors Service is expected to give a ratings review on SA later on Friday BL PREMIUM

The JSE’s winning streak, which was supported by global stimulus measures, was short-lived as investors await a ratings review from Moody's Investors Service on Friday while SA entered its 21-day lockdown period.

At 10.31am, the JSE all share was down 1.76% to 44,254.11 points and the top 40 1.87%. Banks lost 4.98% and financials 3.48%. The JSE had, however, gained more than 12% over the past five sessions as global market sentiment improved.