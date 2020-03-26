Markets

Dow wraps up strongest three-day rally since 1931

26 March 2020 - 23:01 Noel Randewich
Traders work during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, New York, the US. Picture: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP
Traders work during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, New York, the US. Picture: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

New York  — The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades on Thursday as record weekly US jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and the focus stayed on an unprecedented $2-trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the US House of Representatives.

The Dow was up 21% from its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market, according to a widely used definition. It was the Dow's strongest three-day percentage increase since 1931.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to 3.28-million last week as state-wide lockdowns brought the economy to a halt and unleashed a wave of layoffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.38% to end at 22,552.17 points, while the S&P 500 surged 6.24% to 2,630.07. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.6% to 7,797.54. 

Expectations are high that the US House of Representatives will pass the stimulus measure to support distressed industries, including airlines, after the Senate cleared the proposal.

It would flood the country with cash in an effort to stem the crushing economic impact of an intensifying pandemic that has killed about 1,000 and infected nearly 70,000 people in the US.

As well as the Dow, the S&P 500 index logged three straight day of gains for the first time since mid-February, before coronavirus fears stopped Wall Street's 11-year bull market. Since Monday, the S&P 500 has surged about 17%, although it remains down 22% from its February 19 record high.

"It's encouraging to see people buying a day after a big up day because we hadn't seen that in a month," said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. "That doesn't guarantee that the bottom is in, but it is indicative of a bottoming process."

Boeing rose 14%, boosted by a $58bn provision for the aerospace industry in the latest aid bill. Boeing has surged over 90% in the past four sessions.

Adding to upbeat sentiment, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank stood ready to act "aggressively" to shore up credit in the market on top of the unprecedented policy easing announced on Monday.

"He said the Fed is not going to run out of ammunition and that the committee still has policy room for more action," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group in Cyprus.

"By saying that he raises the question — will they go for negative interest rates?"

Many analysts expect more wild market swings, with macroeconomic indicators likely to worsen heading into the second quarter as a breakdown in business activity and fears of corporate defaults foreshadow a deep global recession.

The CBOE volatility index fell 2.9 points, but was still near levels far above those in 2018 and 2019.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Gold shares lead JSE 4% higher ahead of lockdown

JSE extends winning streak to a third consecutive day
Markets
5 hours ago

Rand loses steam as national lockdown draws near

The rand weakened more than 1% on Thursday morning and was the worst performing among emerging-market currencies on the day
Markets
12 hours ago

Global Covid-19 lockdowns drag oil down

The weakening demand will lead oil refineries to cut processing rates and drive a rise in stock, which in turn will lift pressure on oil prices
Markets
12 hours ago

These are 10 signs the oil industry is dazed and confused

International oil prices have lost about 45% in March and fallen below the cost of much of the world's production
Markets
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms on US stimulus package
Markets
2.
JSE stronger before 21-day lockdown takes effect
Markets
3.
JSE surges to best gain since 1997 on stimulus ...
Markets
4.
Dow wraps up strongest three-day rally since 1931
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — SA bonds
Markets

Related Articles

Coronavirus-battered markets jump after US $2-trillion stimulus

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Markets

JSE stronger before 21-day lockdown takes effect

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.