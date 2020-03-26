Dow wraps up strongest three-day rally since 1931

New York — The Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades on Thursday as record weekly US jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and the focus stayed on an unprecedented $2-trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the US House of Representatives.

The Dow was up 21% from its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market, according to a widely used definition. It was the Dow's strongest three-day percentage increase since 1931.

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to 3.28-million last week as state-wide lockdowns brought the economy to a halt and unleashed a wave of layoffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.38% to end at 22,552.17 points, while the S&P 500 surged 6.24% to 2,630.07. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.6% to 7,797.54.

Expectations are high that the US House of Representatives will pass the stimulus measure to support distressed industries, including airlines, after the Senate cleared the proposal.

It would flood the country with cash in an effort to stem the crushing economic impact of an intensifying pandemic that has killed about 1,000 and infected nearly 70,000 people in the US.

As well as the Dow, the S&P 500 index logged three straight day of gains for the first time since mid-February, before coronavirus fears stopped Wall Street's 11-year bull market. Since Monday, the S&P 500 has surged about 17%, although it remains down 22% from its February 19 record high.

"It's encouraging to see people buying a day after a big up day because we hadn't seen that in a month," said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. "That doesn't guarantee that the bottom is in, but it is indicative of a bottoming process."

Boeing rose 14%, boosted by a $58bn provision for the aerospace industry in the latest aid bill. Boeing has surged over 90% in the past four sessions.