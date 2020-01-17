Markets

Oil edges up but not likely to stay there due to poor China growth

China’s slowest annual growth rate in 29 years weighs on oil prices, as does Opec supply being expected to outweigh demand

17 January 2020 - 13:19 Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

London — Oil prices edged higher on Friday but were set to end the week broadly steady as sluggish economic growth in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, raised concerns about fuel demand and countered optimism from the signing of a China-US trade deal.

The Chinese economy, the world’s second-largest, grew by 6.1% in 2019, its slowest expansion in 29 years, government data showed on Friday.

“A fourth-quarter China GDP rate [of 6%] provided little clue for oil price trading on Friday morning, and mounting downward economic pressure will perhaps limit oil’s upside in the mid- to long term,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Brent crude futures were up 44c at $65.06 by 10.14am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 35c at $58.87 a barrel.

Oil rose on Thursday after China and the US signed the first phase of their trade accord. The mood was further boosted after the US Senate approved changes to the US-Mexico-Canada  Free Trade Agreement (USMCA).

Surging Chinese demand as seen in refinery throughput figures offset the less positive economic growth data. In 2019, Chinese refineries processed 651.98-million tonnes of crude oil, equal to a record high 13.04-million barrels per day (bpd), and up 7.6% from 2018, government data showed. Throughput also set a monthly record for December.

“The increase in China’s refinery capacity is reshaping the trade flows of refined products, while the increase in US crude oil production is reshaping the trade flows of crude oil,” Olivier Jakob of consultancy PetroMatrix said.

Forecasts by two major agencies of a surplus in supplies this year also weighed on prices. 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) offered a bearish view of the oil market outlook for 2020 on Thursday. Oil cartel Opec supply will exceed demand for its crude, the IEA forecast, even if Opec member states comply fully with output cuts agreed with Russia and other producers (Opec+).

The IEA view is somewhat reflected by Opec’s own view which found non-Opec supply this year growing by more than overall demand.

“If global oil demand continues at last year’s weaker-than-normal 1% growth rate in 2020 and 2021 too, then Opec and Opec+ might be forced to switch strategy to ‘volume over price’ once again,” Commerzbank said.

Opec+ has been curbing oil output since 2017 to balance supply and demand and support prices.

Reuters

JSE on track for sixth consecutive day of gains

The local bourse benefited from a surprise interest rate cut, while progress in the US-China trade war supports global stocks
Markets
2 hours ago

Chinese data sends global shares to record highs

Riskier assets are in demand as the Chinese growth data suggested the world’s second-biggest economy was stabilising
Markets
2 hours ago

US-China trade deal optimism takes shine off gold

Spot gold edges 0.1% lower to $1,550.96/oz as investors seek riskier assets
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold holds near five-week lows

Stronger dollar takes the shine off bullion, which has enjoyed support from higher US treasury yields as data eases the fear of a potentially rapid ...
Markets
10 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Slippery: SA’s new oil bill

Money & Investing

Oil prices rise but gains are capped by ample supply

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.