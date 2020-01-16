Money & Investing Slippery: SA’s new oil bill Getting to grips with Gwede Mantashe’s draft bill is a bit like oil wrestling: tricky, confusing and slightly off-colour BL PREMIUM

Few things can dampen one’s festive cheer quite like a lousy Christmas gift. Sure, the holidays are meant to be about family, food and gratitude, but one can’t help silently lamenting when the wrapping paper falls away to reveal, say, a pair of socks.

For SA, that dubious gift landed on Christmas Eve.