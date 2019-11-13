Markets

Rand recovers slightly ahead of retail sales data

The local currency weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, when US President Donald Trump disappointed the market with trade war comments

13 November 2019 - 10:48 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was a little firmer against major global currencies on Wednesday morning, ahead of local retail sales, and recovering a little after US President Donald Trump disappointed the market with trade war comments.

Trump hit out at EU tariffs on Tuesday evening, labelling them “in many ways worse than China’s”, as markets wait to see whether the US will slap a tariff on EU cars.

Trump also failed to clarify if the US was intending to roll back tariffs on China, with the hope that the two sides are closing in on a partial deal, which lifted risk assets in the early part of last week.

Trump has also taken aim at the US Federal Reserve for what he says are high interest rates and, as unrest continues in Hong Kong, the world seems poised for an unhappy start to the festive season, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler in a note.

At 10.10am the rand was 0.14% firmer at R14.928/$, 0.2% up at R16.4243/€ and 0.16% stronger at R19.171/£. The euro was flat at $1.1003.

Local focus is on retail sales numbers for September, with the expectation that they have picked up slightly to 1.9% year on year.

Eskom said on Wednesday load-shedding is not expected, but the system remains vulnerable.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: How the rand has settled since the Moody’s decision

RMB global markets strategist John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the local currency
Economy
2 hours ago

SA’s drought is costing the agriculture sector billions of rand

The drought is threatening the livelihoods of SA farmers and workers, but the government says a water crisis masterplan is in the works
National
23 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks firmer global markets as investors await Trump speech

Markets really do seem to be trading as if in limbo, according to one analyst
Markets
16 hours ago

The Bond Report

Yunus January from Futuregrowth Asset Management joins Business Day TV for our weekly bond report.
Television Shows
14 hours ago

