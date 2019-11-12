Market data — November 12 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Drawing from a narrow demographic base means big problems felt by the majority of people are not being tackled
Management at the national carrier have botched retrenchments and mangled a wage deal
The EFF leader, who faces charges of inciting unrest, says government is trying to silence him and force him out of the marketplace of ideas
Deal may enable landline operator to break stranglehold of mobile giants MTN and Vodacom
The kingdom is the second country in the region to suspend imports after Zimbabwe
The removal of regulatory barriers is expected to further fuel a wave of demand for renewable installations in SA as power prices rise and supply grows unreliable
The five leaders will focus on stimulating investment in their countries amid a slowing world economy
Chasing his seventh title, Swiss master seals win with an ace
Intellectual travel is the latest traversing trend. Richard Holmes schools us in it
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.