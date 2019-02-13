Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Discovery

13 February 2019 - 11:51
Discovery building in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Devin Schutte from The Robert Group chose Discovery as his stock pick of the day.

He has chosen the stock before and says the company is “very well placed at the moment”.

“We are all aware of their shared value model, healthcare, life insurance and the short-term insurance. The launch of the bank happens next month [March] and it’s exciting to see them unpack that share value model in financial services and disrupt that space. They are very effectively franchising the vitality model into Asia, the UK and the US and not only earning franchise fees but part of the actuarial profit.”

