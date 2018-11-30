Rand weakens ahead of Group of 20 meeting

The rand was nervous on Friday morning ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Argentina, oscillating wildly in a generally weaker trend, trading at R13.72/$, R15.62/€ and R17.53/£ at 9.50am.

The fate of the rand and other emerging-market currencies in the coming days rests on this weekend's talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will hopefully result in an announcement they are ending their tit-for-tat trade war.