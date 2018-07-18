Markets

Emerging markets set to rally as more than $7-trillion in stocks slide

18 July 2018 - 12:40 Giulia Morpurgo and Ben Bartenstein
Picture: 123RF/ BAKHIAR ZEIN
Picture: 123RF/ BAKHIAR ZEIN

New York — Emerging markets (EM) are poised to rally after more than $7-trillion in stocks slid into bear territory, according to three of the world’s largest money managers.

Strategists and investors from Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton Investments and BlackRock say cheap prices, rising corporate profits and strong fundamentals will outweigh risks from a tit-for-tat trade war, rising interest rates and potential US recession.

"We do like EM assets, particularly EM equities," said Isabelle Mateos y Lago, chief multi-asset strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, the asset manager’s think-tank. "It’s a combination of the global growth backdrop, earnings expectations for EM corporations and valuations."

Yet bulls are in the minority. More than half of market participants expect the sell-off in developing-nation stocks and currencies to continue, according to a Bloomberg survey of 20 investors, traders and strategists. Pessimism towards developing-nation stocks is close to the highest level in 23 years, according to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch risk-love indicator.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists, including Ritesh Samadhiya, said that’s "normally a sign to increase exposure, not reduce it", as long as it doesn’t coincide with a recession. And recent headwinds, such as trade tensions and a stronger dollar, shouldn’t derail stocks much longer, according to Franklin Templeton.

Bloomberg

Emerging Markets: global trade cloud darkens prospects

Investors are set to face another volatile second half
Markets
2 days ago

Why we remain optimistic about prospects for emerging markets

The challenge is to not be put off by the noise and instead focus on long-term growth of equities, writes Feroz Basa
Opinion
2 days ago

Gymboree banks on new clothing line in post-bankruptcy turnaround

The children’s clothing retailer takes its first big step since emerging from bankruptcy with a refreshed product line and mobile app
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
BHP likely to rally JSE
Markets
2.
Rand loses shine amid apparent consolidation
Markets
3.
Rand stutters as the dollar looks set to gain on ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps five-session losing ...
Markets
5.
JSE gains as banks and financials recover
Markets

Related Articles

Emerging Markets: global trade cloud darkens prospects
Markets

Why we remain optimistic about prospects for emerging markets
Opinion

Gymboree banks on new clothing line in post-bankruptcy turnaround
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.