Global bourses rally as US jobs report whets appetite for risk

Sydney — A relief rally swept across Asian share markets on Monday, after the latest US jobs report managed to impress with its strength while also easing fear of inflation and faster rate hikes — a neat feat that whetted risk appetites globally.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.3%, poised for a third session of gains.

South Korea rose 1% while Australia’s main index added 0.7%, boosted by mining shares on news that Australia could be exempt from new US trade tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index put on another 0.3%.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.2%, showing little immediate reaction as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under renewed fire over suspicions of cronyism involving the sale of state-owned land.

Inflation worries faded on Friday after US data showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs last month, but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6% after a spike in January.

The pullback in wages tempered speculation that the Federal Reserve would project four rate hikes — or dot plots — at its policy meeting next week, instead of the current three.

"The release threaded the stock needle perfectly, exhibiting strong overall net job adds alongside an increase in the participation rate and tepid wages suggesting labour demand is being met by new entrants into the workforce," analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

"In reality, though, the market is probably reading too much into a single jobs report," they cautioned.

"A fourth dot on March 21 may have been averted but the labour market is increasingly demonstrating evidence of tightness and this will inevitably translate into upside wage pressure."

For the moment, Wall Street was happy to take the data at face value and the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1.77% on Friday, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74% and the Nasdaq 1.79%.

On the week, the S&P rose 3.5%, the Dow 3.25% and the Nasdaq 4.2%.

The jobs news likewise lifted riskier currencies, including the Mexican peso and Canadian and Australian dollars, while weighing on the safe-haven yen.

Those cross currents left the greenback a shade lower against a basket of currencies at 89.973. The euro was last up a fraction at $1.2323.

The dollar edged down on the yen to ¥106.38, having bounced 0.5% on Friday.

Investors had trimmed holdings of yen last week on news US President Donald Trump was prepared to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, a potential breakthrough in nuclear tension in the region.

US officials on Sunday defended Trump’s decision, saying the move was not just for show and not a gift to Pyongyang.

"Now the US is back to Goldilocks at least for now, the tariffs are less severe, and Kim and Trump are to meet," said Shane Oliver, Sydney-based chief economist at AMP.

"We still expect more volatility this year as many of these issues have further go run, but the broad trend in shares likely remains up."

The mix of brisk US economic growth and restrained inflation was a positive one for most commodities.

Spot gold was steady on Monday at $1,323.61 an ounce.

Brent crude futures rose 7c to $65.56 a barrel, after surging almost 3% on Friday.

US crude futures rose 6c to $62.10 a barrel.

