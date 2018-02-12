MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as banks and retailers gain on Zuma rumours

The JSE began the week on a positive note on Monday, with losses by resources and property stocks being offset by market heavyweight Naspers, and banks.

Banks and retailers gained on the prospect of a firmer rand, as rumours circulated as the JSE closed that President Jacob Zuma had agreed to leave office.

Property stocks continued their decline, with the index now back at January 2016 levels, as Resilient and shares within its stable came under pressure. This was despite Resilient earlier releasing a statement in an attempt to counter negative research reports.

This includes a report alleging share manipulation, which Resilient dismissed as more informed by "short positions than by objective analysis".

Global markets were firmer, and the rand has been largely spared from the worst effects of recent global market volatility last week. Analysts have warned this could change if the recent global equity sell-off resumed.

The all share closed 0.54% higher at 56‚206.80 points and the top 40 climbed 0.52%. Banks rose 2.35%‚ food and drug retailers 1.52%‚ general retailers 1.08% and industrials 0.82%. Property shed 2.55%‚ the gold index 1.2% and resources 0.37%.

British American Tobacco closed 1.19% lower at R739.15.

KAP Industrial Holdings was up 0.6% to R8.40 after earlier reporting interim revenue grew by 29% to R11.5bn.

Remgro jumped 3.05% to R222.85.

FirstRand rose 3.44% to R68.91 and Barclays Africa 2.43% to R187.45.

Steinhoff slumped 6.57% to R5.55‚ after former chairman Christo Wiese reduced his shareholding in the group from more than 20% to 6%.

Shoprite added 1.9% to R241 and Pick n Pay 3.61% to R69.68.

Resilient slumped 7.42% to R100‚ Fortress B 9.75% to R24.25‚ Nepi Rockcastle 8.67% to R126.95 and Greenbay 8.89% to R1.64.

Redefine was up 1.56% to R11.05.

Naspers gained 1.82% to R3‚025.

Taste Holdings dropped 2.67% to 73c. The group announced earlier that CEO Carlo Gonzaga had resigned.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.49%‚ while in Europe‚ the FTSE 100 gained 1.28%‚ the DAX 30 1.73% and the CAC 40 1.5%.

Spot gold had gained 0.59% to $1‚323.74 while platinum had lost 0.45% to $961.53. Brent crude was 1.07% higher at $63.25.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.16% to 49‚440 points. The number of contracts traded was 28‚429 from Friday’s 32‚195.