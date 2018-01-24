Comments on dollar by Steven Mnuchin drive sluggish currency even lower

London — The US dollar hit new lows on Wednesday after US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said he welcomed its weakness. and figures showed that the eurozone economy started the year at its strongest pace in over a decade.

Fear of protectionism from the world’s largest economy had already pushed the greenback lower, but this move was given another push by Mnuchin’s remarks at the annual Davos summit of business and political leaders.

Meanwhile eurozone businesses had a much better start to 2018 than anyone polled by Reuters expected, ramping up activity at the fastest rate since the middle of 2006, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The euro hit a three-year high of $1.2345, the dollar fell below ¥110,00 for the first time since September and hit new three-year lows on a trade-weighted basis, while the pound was at its highest level against the dollar since the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016.

US President Donald Trump is due to speak on Friday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, and investors are concerned he will use the speech to signal a more protectionist policy stance.

"It looks as if US politics are indeed affecting the currency market, especially as they start to affect trade policy," said Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global, pointing to recently introduced import tariffs as an example.

Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels on Monday, giving a boost to Whirlpool and dealing a setback to the renewable energy industry, in the first of several potential trade restrictions.

New signs of growth elsewhere in the developed world provided compelling alternatives for investors worried about the greenback.

Japan’s exports to China and Asia hit record levels as shipments rose for a 13th straight month in December and manufacturing growth hit a four-year high in January, pointing to an economy that powered through the fourth quarter and into 2018.

Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting is in focus following recent commentary that the ECB could change its policy guidance early in 2018 — this after the eurozone’s economy outpaced that of the US in 2017 and showed further signs of strength in 2018.

In a strong sign of the positive sentiment towards the region, Spain generated more than €40bn of demand in a sale of 10-year government bonds in what is likely one of the largest order books in Europe ever.

Most low-rated "peripheral" eurozone government bond yields are now trading at their lowest level against benchmark German peers in years; another sign of confidence in the region.

Most emerging market currencies climbed on Wednesday, with the yuan and rand both touching a more than two-year high as the dollar extended in its weakest run since 2010-11.

Stocks divided

MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, hit new highs in a continuation of a long-running theme but on Wednesday it was a bit more of a mixed picture.

Wall Street scaled new heights overnight on the back of US President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, which will see JP Morgan implement a $20bn investment plan.

But MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, having jumped 1.2% on Tuesday to a record peak.

European shares were also mixed, with a decline in utility stocks and tumbling tech stocks on fresh Apple worries weighing although a strong update from Novartis provided support.

The pound also powered above $1.41, its highest since the vote to leave the EU in June 2016, aided by the weak dollar and optimism around Britain’s chances of securing a favourable Brexit deal.

The dollar’s decline has been a boon to commodities priced in the currency, with gold edging up to $1,341.81 an ounce.

Oil prices were consolidating after jumping more than 1% on Tuesday when Brent crude hit $70 a barrel for the first time in a week.

Brent futures were off 22 US cents at $69.75, still not far off the three-year high of $70.37 reached on January 15, while US crude was 4c higher at $64.52 a barrel.

