JSE closes weaker as miners retreat on surprise Chinese rate increase

The JSE closed weaker on Friday as miners retreated on a surprise step by the Chinese authorities to increase short-term interest rates. This tightening could harm GDP growth in China, but was an indication that the Chinese authorities were serious about curbing capital outflows from the country, although the increases were modest, analysts said.

Mining stocks have been supported by expected strong growth in China. The platinum price has risen 10% this year and copper 6%. Platinum stocks were particularly hard hit, with gold also weaker despite positive announcements from Sibanye and Gold Fields on the day. The gold price was flat at $1,216 an ounce at the JSE’s close with platinum losing having lost 0.17% to $994 an ounce.

The Chinese move coincided with the release of non-farm payroll data in the US, which indicated another 227,000 seasonally adjusted jobs were created in the US in January, exceeding expectations of 175,000. It was the largest gain since September. However, the jobless rate in January ticked up to 4.8% from 4.7%, while average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose only a modest 0.12% from December compared to expectations of 0.30%.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings described the data as "encouraging", despite the slightly disappointing wage growth, adding that the US Federal Reserve would likely increase rates at a modest pace in 2017, after a 25 basis point rise in December 2016. "We currently expect the Fed to hike rates two or possibly three times in 2017, by 25 basis points each time, but the focus has switched to understanding the impact of Trump’s policy agenda," Lings said.

Gains in mining stocks mitigated sharp retractions in banks and retailers earlier in the week. Banking shares suffered due to rumours that President Jacob Zuma was planning to replace Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. The banking index lost 1.71% this week.

Brent crude was 0.23% weaker at $56.59 a barrel in late afternoon trade amid reports that petroleum exporters were largely adhering to agreements to cut their supplies to support crude prices.

The all share closed 0.86% lower at 52,265.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.97%. Platinums slumped 4.05% and resources 2.85%. The gold index shed 1.55% and industrials 0.42%. Property added 0.21% and financials 0.13%.

The all share ended the week down 1.34%, its worst so far this year, with growth in 2017 still at 3.18%.

The Dow Jones was up 0.49% in early trade on Friday following the good jobs numbers. European markets were also firmer. The FTSE 100 gained 0.69%, the Paris CAC 40 0.75% and Germany’s Dax 0.06%.

Local retailers had a difficult week with general retailers losing 2.95%, while food and drug retailers softened 0.17%. This was an indication that retailers had a tough festive season, analysts at Retail Capital said. Stats SA is yet to release statistics for the period.

Retail Capital’s preliminary data, based on credit-card turnover, indicated that retail sales was up an annual 4% in December, with food and beverages sales growing 13%. The food and beverage sector in the Western Cape grew by 15% and by 4% in Gauteng. The retail sector grew 7% in Gauteng, but dropped 2% in the Western Cape, Retail Capital said.

Anglo American lost 4.56% to R222.35, Glencore 5.49% to R51.85 and BHP Billiton 3.87% to R232.31.

Kumba Iron Ore plummeted 7.96% to R196.05. The group earlier said it was due to pay additional tax of R2.5bn to the South African Revenue Service.

Gold Fields was 1.74% lower at R46.78. It expects to return to profitability after the previous year’s losses.

Sibanye was 3.69% lower at R30. The group earlier announced it expected gold production to be unchanged for the interim period to end-December compared with its first half .

Impala Platinum slumped 6.57% to R51.20 and Lonmin 3.82% to R21.66.

Nedbank added 0.90% to R228.85, but FirstRand shed 0.26% to R49.56.

African Phoenix closed 9.76% higher at 45c.

Truworths gave up 1.09% to R77, but Mr Price gained 0.24% to R157.47.

In the property sector Resilient closed 0.21% up at R117.25. It was reported on Thursday that it was considering further investments in North America.

New Europe Property Investments gained 0.72% to R154.49 and Capital & Counties 0.88% to R45.89.

Naspers ended the day 0.48% off at R2,187.63.