Oil edges further above $55 on Russian and Opec cuts

London — Oil edged further above $55 a barrel on Wednesday supported by signs that Russia and oil cartel Opec producers were delivering on promised supply reductions. However, a report showing a large rise in US crude inventories limited gains.

Russia has cut production in January by about 100,000 barrels per day, according to data provided to Reuters on Wednesday. A day earlier, a Reuters survey found high compliance by Opec with agreed cuts.

Brent crude was up 25c at $55.83 a barrel at 9.54am GMT, having traded in a narrow 53c range so far in the session. US crude rose 26c to $53.07.

The producer efforts were countered by signs of a persistent supply glut in the US. US crude inventories rose by 5.8-million barrels, industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday — more than analysts forecast.

"The oil complex remains firmly stuck in its narrow range after the API reported an unrelenting increase in bulging US petroleum stockpiles," Stephen Brennock of oil brokers PVM said.

"Any hopes of a sustained recovery in price will depend on increasing efforts by Opec to curb output, though the prospect of an upside breakout will be undermined by the budding revival in US crude production." Following on from Tuesday’s API report, the US government’s official inventory figures were due on Wednesday. Analysts expected crude stocks to rise by 3.3-million barrels.

The cuts by Russia and Opec follow 2016’s agreement to lower supplies by a combined 1.8-million barrels per day, to prop up prices, which are still half their level of mid-2014.

A Russian cut of 100,000 barrels per day would be a third of Moscow’s pledge to reduce its output by 300,000 barrels per day. However, Russia has said that its planned output reduction would be gradual.

Opec has implemented most of its reduction. A Reuters survey on Tuesday found that Opec members in January have delivered on about 82% of their deal to lower supply by 1.16-million barrels per day.

"With data now coming out for the first month affected by the Opec and nonOpec output cuts, it appears fairly safe to say that compliance with the pledged reduction has been relatively high," analysts at JBC Energy said in a report.

JBC estimates Opec delivered on 88% of its pledged reduction. Petro-Logistics, a company which tracks Opec supply, also estimates compliance has been high.

