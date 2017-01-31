Political uncertainty continues to weigh on weaker rand

The rand was weaker at midday on Tuesday in subdued trade as the dollar remained flat against the euro and commodity prices were up slightly.

The speculation of a possible Cabinet reshuffle and the political uncertainty is still weighing on the rand. The reshuffle coupled with the developing court battle between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Gupta family is compounding risk to the local currency.

Director and head of currency dealing at TreasuryOne Wichard Cilliers said that it was surprising to see that the minister had not received any support from peer ministers, nor his political party.

"Once again it looks like it’s the Treasury against a combined onslaught from various associates with links to the infamous Gupta family," Cilliers said.

President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries and move to fire (reminiscent of his reality TV days) acting attorney-general Sally Yates over her directive to the US justice department staff not to defend the executive order in court, has put the dollar in a subdued mood.

Cilliers said that the moves were keeping the attention of the markets as the stories unfolded, while the effect for now "was more noise and results in negative sentiment globally for risk".

At 11.44am the rand was at R13.5761 to the dollar from Monday’s R13.5081. It was at R14.5302 to the euro from R14.4505 and at R16.9076 to the pound from R16.8716.

The dollar was at $1.0703 to the euro from $1.0696.