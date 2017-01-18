Markets

Bonds slightly weaker as consumer inflation increases to 6.8%

18 January 2017 - 13:31 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were slightly weaker on Wednesday morning after the release of local inflation data. The Consumer Price Index for December was reported by Statistics SA to be 6.8%, slightly higher than that of the corresponding annual rate of 6.6% in November last year.

Analysts had expected expect consumer inflation to have moderated to an annual 6.5% in December. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of a bond’s future cash flows; higher rates of inflation mean investors will demand higher yields to compensate for their inflation risk.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said local inflation had expected to decrease to 6.4%, at which point it would have been "the start of a disinflationary trend" that would open the way for interest rate cuts in May.

The bid on the R186 bond wads 8.68% from Tuesday’s 8.64%. The bid on the R207 was 7.96% from R7.92%.

