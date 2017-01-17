Crude oil prices pushed this way and that by opposing market forces

Singapore — Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, supported by Saudi Arabia saying it would stick to a commitment to cut output, but held back by rising US production and scepticism that Opec can reduce supply.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $55.76 a barrel at 8.13am GMT, down 10c from their previous close. But US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 15c at $52.51 a barrel.

Traders said markets were getting support from top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, which said it would stick to its commitment to cut output under the agreement between Opec and other producers such as Russia.

Opec, Russia and other non-Opec producers agreed to cut oil output by nearly 1.8-million barrels a day (bpd), initially for six months, to bring supplies back in line with consumption.

"The market genuinely seems quite happy here (around $55) ... but people are watching with caution as the slightest hint of this Opec/non-Opec agreement going wrong is going to drive the market down," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor Services in Dubai.

Despite this, crude futures have fallen 5% since their early January peaks. Because of doubts that over Opec’s and Russia’s willingness to fully comply with the cuts, crude futures have fallen about 5% since their peaks in early January.

Traders are also eyeing rising US output with interest, as this could offset supply cuts elsewhere.

"The market is focused on the build in US production which is nearly up to 9-million bpd — up from 8.5-million bpd last June and close to 2014 production levels," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at Sydney’s CMC Markets.

"With US crude clearly above $50 a barrel, we are getting a supply side response which is pushing production higher," he said. That potential oversupply showed this was "not the right time to be buying oil". Further weighing on crude, at least in the short-term, have been refinery outages in the Middle East and Asia over the past week, traders said.

Analysts said steps to prop up oil prices through a cut in supplies could be self-defeating.

"For each $10 per barrel increase in oil prices, oil demand will decline by 10 basis points. While consensus expects demand-growth of 1.3-million bpd in 2017 (vs 1.4 million bpd in 2016), we see risks to the downside as demand growth in China and India starts to moderate," AB Bernstein said.

Reuters