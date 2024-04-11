2024 Festival of Motoring set for Kyalami in August

Calling all gearheads. Visitors will be able to view and test drive cars from various brands.
The annual Festival of Motoring is scheduled to return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1.
The high-octane event will showcase the latest models on sale in SA. Automotive brands participating in the event include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, BAIC, Chery, Citroën, Fiat, Haval, Isuzu, Jeep, Omoda, Opel, Porsche, Peugeot, Shelby, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen (VW) and more, according to the organisers.
Popular supercar, motorsport and drifting experiences will be on offer, including BMW Motorsport Club hot laps and Simola hill climb sessions, as well as Lamborghini and Shelby Mustang experiences.
Special rates are available only at the Festival of Motoring.
Formula One-type Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup Superbikes will share Kyalami’s vast grounds with 4x4 experiences out on the fields. Subaru will have an obstacle course on the skidpan and VW will have stands at the main pits and in the 4x4 village.
Event organiser Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA, says: “This year’s event will bring together automotive enthusiasts to experience the ultimate rush of motoring excellence, uniting the automotive community to celebrate together the achievements of the year. With WesBank as our esteemed naming rights partner, expect nothing short of automotive excellence on show.
“The event’s prestige can be seen in its growing appeal, which transcends traditional age and gender divides, allowing participating brands to engage current and prospective clients in an interactive environment unmatched by any other motoring event in the country.
“As the festival gears up for its anticipated 2024 edition, eight years since its debut in 2016, we believe it will live up to all expectations by presenting the best offerings in the mobility space,” WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi says.
The annual Festival of Motoring returns to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tickets can be purchasedhere starting on April 11. General access is priced at R275 per adult and R75 for children aged 4 to 12 years.
A shuttle service will run from the Mall of Africa, and there will be an internal shuttle service to the 4x4 village.
