The Last Stand of the world’s most powerful bakkie

Only 200 special edition units of brutal Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX will be made as a final farewell

13 March 2024 - 14:18
by Motor News Reporter
A 6.2 supercharged Hellcat V8 engine thrusts the Hennessey Ram TRX 1000 from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
US-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, Hennessey, has announced a special edition Last Stand version of the Mammoth 1000 TRX, the world’s most powerful bakkie. Only 200 units will be made.

In 2021 the Hennessey team used modified parts to transform a Dodge Ram 1500 TRX pickup into a bakkie with a 0-100km/h time of 3.2 seconds — the quickest in the world at the time.

The special edition is offered exclusively on the 2024 model year trucks in Pitch black, Granite grey, Billet silver and Bright white standard factory colours The Last Stand also gets three new colours — Harvest sunrise orange, Delmonico red, and Night edge blue.

Exclusivity is created through distinctive Last Stand graphics to the rear fenders and a Hennessey script running the length of the truck’s load bed leading into a black graphic that contours around the rear light cluster, which features a Last Stand medallion.

The pièce de résistance of the Mammoth 1000 TRX is the 6.2l supercharged Hellcat V8 engine, enhanced with a high-flow supercharger, alongside performance-boosting calibration modifications. Outputs are a brutal 754kW (which equates to 1,012bhp) and 1,314Nm of torque. Customers can also opt for larger Wilwood performance brakes and an upgraded transmission.

More upgrades include the Off-Road package, which adds custom bumpers, LED lights, 20-inch and 10-spoke wheels, 35- or 37-inch off-road tyres, a front and rear levelling kit, plus electronic fold-out steps.

Special graphics include the distinctive ‘Last Stand’ graphics to the rear fenders and a Hennessey script running the length of the truck’s load bed. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Our Mammoth 1000 TRX is a celebration of big, powerful V8 combustion. Our customers love these trucks, the sound of the V8 and the performance they’re capable of. So, it’s only right that we recognise the significance of the final models with our ‘Last Stand’ special edition,” says John Hennessey, company founder and CEO. 

Orders can be placed through authorised Ram retailers or Hennessey directly.

