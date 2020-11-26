Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV brings coupe styling to the people

Golf-based T-Roc follows the smaller T-Cross, which has become a popular seller

26 November 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The new VW T-Roc slots in between the entry-level T-Cross and mid-tier Tiguan. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new VW T-Roc slots in between the entry-level T-Cross and  mid-tier Tiguan. Picture: SUPPLIED

A brand formerly known mostly for hatchbacks, Volkswagen has been steadily transforming into an SUV and crossover specialist with vehicles such as the Touareg, Tiguan and T-Cross.

This week saw the expansion of its high-rider portfolio with the local introduction of the new T-Roc, a shapely crossover built on the Golf platform that’s marginally larger than the popular-selling T-Cross.

Judged by its coupe-crossover silhouette it has very few rivals but it brings style and a go-faster outlook to a more mainstream, sub-R600k segment.

It mimics its Audi Q2 group cousin’s styling with thick C-pillars and a 26 colour options that include two-tone schemes through contrasting roof paint, A-pillars and exterior mirror housings.

It’s priced competitively against the Audi but the associated numbers tell a different story.

The T-Roc is 43mm longer and 65mm higher than the Q2. The VW also yields 240l more cargo space with the rear seats folded yet the Audi trumps it with an 11cm longer wheelbase — that 11cm equating to more room and comfort for passengers. 

Specification is generous and apart from enabling customers to personalise the T-Roc interior with bright colours, the VW comes standard with Composition Media radio and App-Connect running through an 20.3cm colour touchscreen, a digital instrumentation panel, a pair of USB ports and optional inductive smartphone charging.

The T-Roc interior is spacious, digital and can be personalised to be very colourful. Picture: SUPPLIED
The T-Roc interior is spacious, digital and can be personalised to be very colourful. Picture: SUPPLIED

Safety and convenience tech on the move includes Park Distance Control, LED Headlights, Light and Vision Package, Blind Spot Monitor and Fatigue Detection, adaptive cruise control, Park Assist, Lane Assist plus more.

Apart from expected regulars such as air conditioning and voice control, more options to be added include a panoramic sunroof, electronic trailer hitch, navigation system and the Beats sound system.

For its sporting intentions the range-topping T-Roc comes with a 140kW and 320Nm 2.0 TSI petrol turbo engine linked to a seven-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Performance is rated at 7.2 secs from 0-100km and a top speed of 216km/h. Fuel consumption is claimed at 8.3l/100km provided it doesn’t bait you into a more vigorous driving style. 

In entry-level 1.4 TSI form it gets 110kW and 250Nm channelled through an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission driving the front wheels. It dashes from 0–100km/h in 8.4 sec, achieves a top speed of 205km/h and has fuel consumption average of 6.9l/100km.

The first drive revealed a fair execution of an exciting little coupe-crossover for the masses. It’s also sumptuously comfortable, gripping and zippy on the roads while it's quite a looker especially in R-Line trim with its standard 19-inch Suzuka alloy wheels.

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km Volkswagen Service Plan.

Pricing

1.4 TSI Design Tiptronic — R489,400

2.0 TSI Design DSG — R548,300

2.0 TSI R-Line DSG — R593,600

New Toyota Corolla Cross breaks cover

Compact crossover slots below the Rav4 to offer practicality at a lower price
Life
4 months ago

Compact new T-Cross has big aspirations

Volkswagen’s Polo-based SUV looks set to sell in large numbers, despite its plasticky interior
Life
1 year ago

ID.4 will herald a new electric age for VWSA

A 190kW Amarok, a T-Roc SUV and a potent Golf TCR also form part of VW’s new-model blitz
Life
8 months ago

Sassy Hyundai crossover has a snappy price tag and quirky countenance

Love it or loathe it, the new offering from Hyundai will have tongues wagging
Life
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV brings coupe styling to the ...
Life / Motoring
2.
SA’s Brad Binder wins MotoGP Rookie title
Life / Motoring
3.
SA company builds an armoured Land Cruiser 79
Life / Motoring
4.
New Toyota Corolla Cross breaks cover
Life / Motoring
5.
Here’s how cyclists are protected from ‘car ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Volkswagen inks $3.7bn deal for Traton to buy Navistar

Companies / Trade & Industry

VW at critical juncture as cars become ‘internet devices’

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bentley to retire petrol cars by 2030 in shift to electric

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.