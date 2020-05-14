BMW lends SA Red Cross a hand and 17 Beemers

BMW SA has handed over 17 BMW loan cars to the SA Red Cross Society in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The loan fleet comprises X3 models built at BMW’s Rosslyn plant for export and the local market, as well as some of the German marque’s luxury sedan and GT models.

The cars will be used by the Red Cross to reach marginalised and poor communities that have been badly affected by the lockdown regulations.

Tim Abbott, CEO of BMW Group SA, said the loan of the cars was aimed at providing help where it is needed most.

“The Red Cross is a symbol of hope for people in need across the world, and it is an honour to support their work in the fight against this terrible virus in SA,” he said.

Mabel Koketso, interim CEO of the SA Red Cross Society, said the Red Cross “depends on donations from generous institutions such as BMW SA to carry out its statutory mandate of providing humanitarian services across the length and breadth of SA”.

It will use the cars primarily in its Covid-19 tracing and screening programme and to transport food and medicine to remote areas.