Life / Motoring

BMW lends SA Red Cross a hand and 17 Beemers

The 17 cars will help reach marginalised communities in urgent need of help

14 May 2020 - 05:10 Phuti Mpyane
BMW SA MD Tim Abbott (right) with Mabel Koketso, interim CEO of the SA Red Cross Society, at the handover function in Tshwane. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW SA MD Tim Abbott (right) with Mabel Koketso, interim CEO of the SA Red Cross Society, at the handover function in Tshwane. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW SA has handed over 17 BMW loan cars to the SA Red Cross Society in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The loan fleet comprises X3 models built at BMW’s Rosslyn plant for export and the local market, as well as some of the German marque’s luxury sedan and GT models.

The cars will be used by the Red Cross to reach marginalised and poor communities that have been badly affected by the lockdown regulations.

Tim Abbott, CEO of BMW Group SA, said the loan of the cars was aimed at providing help where it is needed most.

“The Red Cross is a symbol of hope for people in need across the world, and it is an honour to support their work in the fight against this terrible virus in SA,” he said.

Mabel Koketso, interim CEO of the SA Red Cross Society, said the Red Cross “depends on donations from generous institutions such as BMW SA to carry out its statutory mandate of providing humanitarian services across the length and breadth of SA”.

It will use the cars primarily in its Covid-19 tracing and screening programme and to transport food and medicine to remote areas.  

PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman ...
Life
2 days ago

New Honda Jazz gets 10 airbags and enhanced passive safety

Front passengers will now be protected from crashing into each other in a side collision
Life
1 week ago

Isle of Man TT is Covid-19’s latest motorsport casualty

Iconic motorcycle race adds to tally of cancelled events around the world
Lifestyle
1 week ago

How to get the new Lamborghini Spyder into your driveway

Italian firm finds a novel way to launch its new hair-ruffling sports car
Life
1 week ago

Car buyers look to go down-market

Demand for cheaper, secondhand vehicles rises as Covid-19 restrictions batter disposable income
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Mercedes may eye Vettel for 2021
Life / Motoring
2.
Mini Clubman S is a driving ace with more space
Life / Motoring
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Screw it — for many, cork is ...
Life
4.
As lockdown is eased, car crime worsens
Life / Motoring
5.
Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the first million rand hatch
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.