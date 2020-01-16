Mercedes unveils ‘Avatar’-inspired concept car

Car companies bring out some of their most weird and wonderful concepts at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and Mercedes-Benz has gone fully into sci-fi mode with its Avatar-themed car, complete with scales.

Called Vision AVTR, the outlandish concept car launched at last week’s show in Las Vegas, was inspired by the 2009 movie Avatar featuring tall blue aliens. The film’s director, James Cameron, had a hand in designing the vehicle.

Envisioning what Mercedes terms a “distant future of mobility”, the vehicle features special spherical wheels that were inspired by the “seeds of the Tree of Souls” from the movie. These wheels can rotate so that the AVTR can move sideways or diagonally.

The rear end is covered in scales, which Mercedes calls bionic flaps. They can be used to communicate with people outside the car through naturally flowing movements in subtle gestures.