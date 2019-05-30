Keanu’s bikes wear Joburg-made wheels

When Hollywood A-lister Keanu Reeves co-founded the Arch Motorcycle company with Gard Hollinger back in 2011, he set his sights on fitting lightweight carbon fibre wheels to his premium bikes.

His search led him to SA’s BlackStone TEK (BST), a Johannesburg-based engineering company specialising in using carbon fibre for structural and cosmetic automotive parts.

The association has helped put BST on the world map and its profile has been boosted by a recent YouTube video, which has garnered more than 12-million views in less than two months, in which Reeves speaks of his passion for biking.

The actor’s bike collection includes the 2004 Ducati 998 used in a particularly hair-raising chase scene in Matrix Reloaded. Reeves has taken his two-wheeled passion to the silver screen and ridden bikes in movies including Chain Reaction, My Own Private Idaho and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

In the YouTube interview posted by GQ, Reeves also describes how his beautiful and very expensive Arch motorcycles are built.

With a starting price of $78,000 (R1.12m), Arch bikes aren’t for the average customer. They are custom production machines with a unique blend of performance and attention to detail, using stylish billet aluminium bodywork blended with custom finishes. The company also sources premium components like Ohlins suspension, along with the BST carbon wheels.

“Their designs are daring and the bikes are all about performance — we’re a perfect match for each other, and we work well together,” says BST’s Marketing and Operations Director Terry Annecke, who co-founded the company with MD Gary Turner, a former motorcycle racer.

“Gary and I started BlackStone TEK in 2002, with the absolute belief that carbon fibre could be put to tremendously effective use in the field of motorcycling, particularly if we could make carbon fibre wheels, which no-one else had done effectively.

“Our goal was to make a wheel that was 40% lighter than alloy wheels, it would be made in a single piece and have hollow spokes, and it would be safer and stronger than any other wheel. And it would be beautiful.”