Volvo’s Polestar is ready to come of age

When Flash Engineering, the Swedish company that ran Volvo’s race car team became Polestar in 2005, it was turned into a performance division to try and take on the likes of BMW’s M and Mercedes’ AMG. It was a time when Volvo was going through some major changes, the most significant of which was its purchase by Chinese automotive giant Geely in 2010 after a trying time under the ownership of Ford.

While the headlines were all about the new Chinese owners, behind the scenes things changed rapidly as Volvo transformed from a company that made good, safe cars to one that made stylish, modern and tech-laden models. A push for more environmentally friendly engines and materials also got underway and then in 2017 the company announced that Polestar would be launched as an electric car brand to take on the likes of Tesla and electric vehicles (EV) from major car companies.

It’s first car, the Polestar 1, which goes into production later in 2019 , is actually a hybrid, using a combination of a Volvo engine and two electric motors. It’s a performance coupe, a grand tourer if you like, taking some styling cues from the iconic P1800 but with a distinctly modern take. Just 500 are being produced but earlier in 2019 things went more mainstream, at least in the EV sense, when the company revealed its Polestar 2.

“We’ve come a long way,” Jonathan Goodman, COO of Polestar told us. “Six months, 12 months ago we’d unveiled a performance hybrid which was niche volumes, 500 a year, so a halo for the brand, very much talking about the brand. This is the time when we really launch Polestar as an electric vehicle brand and I think that’s very much the future as we see it, every car we launch after Polestar 2 will be an EV, a pure battery-electric vehicle.”

The industry too has come a long way, with Jaguar’s first EV, the I-Pace becoming the first EV to take the overall win in the World Car of the Year Awards recently.

But why a standalone Polestar brand? Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson announced in 2017 that from 2019 all its new models will feature electrification, so why not just have Volvo EVs, which are coming?