Is UD Trucks planning new investment?

It is rare for the entire management team of a manufacturer to visit SA at the same time.

Come to think of it, we don’t think it has ever happened and certainly not in the truck industry. Yet there they were, all 12 members of the UD Trucks executive team, seated in a hotel in Menlyn, Pretoria chatting to the media.

Officially they were all in SA to visit dealers and customers, with Joachim Rosenberg, chairman of UD Trucks, telling us that SA is a core market for the brand and the visit provided an "opportunity for the whole team to get into the market".