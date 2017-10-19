BMW X3: Five stars for third wave

We will bring you an interview with Luk in a forthcoming issue, but for now it is all about the new X3 and what we have gleaned from our drive in Portugal.

The company’s latest raft of sport utility vehicles have featured bigger and more assertive grilles. The X7 concept, shown at the recent Frankfurt Motor Show, is a prime example and the new X3 follows that trajectory. While some might find it overwhelming, it’s impossible to ignore — which is arguably the whole point.

That said, the new model’s proportions are every bit as agreeable and you would be hard-pressed to find an angle that looks incongruent with the rest of the package.

However, it is in the cabin appointments that there has been the most significant move upmarket, with lashings of satin silver plastics adorning the cabin in a 7 Series manner.

This was particularly evident in the sporty M40i, which is the first M Performance model to be introduced into the X3 range. We will explain this a bit later, because the X3’s significance is not only about the sheer brilliance that is the third generation model, but also the fact it will now be built at the Rosslyn plant in Tshwane.

You will have read reports about this in previous issues of Motor News, but now the model’s production on our shores is imminent. I have it on good authority that the first model, a pre-production version, rolled off the assembly line a few weeks ago.

Of course, there will be a great deal of quality vetting as far as that is concerned, but according to Klaus von Moltke, head of project X3, the first full production models should roll off the assembly line by December.

I am confident the local assembly will churn out world-class X3 models, which will at this stage supply most of Europe. Von Moltke says the Spartanburg, South Carolina plant in the US, which has been responsible for production of all X models, has reached overcapacity.