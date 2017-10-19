6 Series GT: BMW hoping to strike it lucky second time around

Audi’s A7 has been an unmitigated international success story. It’s still lauded for its styling (even as its successor emerges), its dynamics are strong and it’s a great cruiser.

Yet this same genre has befuddled BMW, leaving it swinging at ghosts and looking a bit silly everywhere bar China and South Korea, where people inexplicably liked the 5 Series Gran Turismo.

For all the A7’s success, few remember the 5 Series GT came a year earlier, in 2009. Aside from initial ripples of derision at its styling, it also left the public consciousness first. Its facelift came in 2013 and it too left the public consciousness quickly.

Yet the A7 continues to prosper, a tribute to the design confidence Audi showed, once upon a time.

BMW’s GT nameplate has moved on, though, and now sits on a 6 Series instead of a 5 Series and it’s even longer than before. Always a massive car, the new G15 model has added 8cm of metal between its axles as it moves on to the 7 Series limousine’s wheelbase.

The company has attended to the old car’s design awkwardness by chopping 2cm from the roof height and another 6cm from the height of the tailgate, where the pop-up spoiler resides.

Those two things alone take a lot of the visual heft out of the car, but it’s still kinda chunky compared to an A7.

BMW has turned a big car into an even bigger car, punching strongly into the five-metre club at 5,091mm, which is 87mm longer than the outgoing 5 Series GT and 154mm longer than the 5 Series sedan. At 1,902mm, it is the same width as its predecessor, but 34mm wider than the 5 Series sedan.

More legroom

Shifting to a 3,070mm wheelbase (95mm longer than the 5 Series) promises more rear legroom, which will be vital in China and South Korea, the countries that gobbled up more than half the 150,000 5 GTs built over the past eight years.

While people were put off by the old car’s graceless design and its disconcerting mass of rear metal, they usually enjoyed its enormous, well-laid out interior. This one’s even better inside. It’s more practical, with another 110l of luggage capacity (now 610l), or up to 1,800l with the seats folded flat with a 40:20:40 rear-seat split-fold arrangement.

It has inserted the hydraulic struts into the liftback itself, which broadens the cargo opening. It also uses the one-piece tailgate idea from the facelifted version of its predecessor.

BMW says the interior feature people like most is that the driver’s hip point is 6cm higher than it is in the 5 Series, giving people a semi-crossover view of the world. There are handling challenges associated with that, but it also gave the ride people more suspension travel to work with.