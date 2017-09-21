Thrills and spills at racetracks

Ferrari was in the pound seats following this past Saturday’s Singapore Grand Prix qualifying session where both its drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastien Vettel qualified in second and third on the grid respectively.

Alas, the teammates were involved in a collision, along with Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, before the first corner. This saw both Verstappen and Raikkonen out of the race, while Vettel lost the back end of his car due to a damaged radiator that ploughed his car nose into the concrete armco, damaging the car’s front wing.

This opened up the door for Hamilton, who had started fifth on the grid, to lead the race to the finish. Then there was some rain, but Hamilton raced ahead to victory. He was followed by Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo in second and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton now leads the championship by 28 points with 263 points, ahead of Vettel with 235 in second and Bottas on 212 in third.

While still on F1, Renault announced that it will be pulling out as engine supplier to the Toro Rosso team. Moments after that release arrived in our inbox, another one appeared announcing it will be supplying engines to the McLaren F1 team for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. This means Honda has now been ousted following a dismal two seasons with McLaren.

The Latvia, Riga leg of the World Rally Cross Championship saw Johan Kristofferson (Volkswagen RX Team Sweden) take victory and with it the 2017 championship title. He was followed by Mattias Ekstrom (EK SRX) in second and Sebastien Loeb (Team Peugeot-Hansen) in third. Sadly, Petter Solberg (PSRX Volkswagen RX Team Sweden) was involved in an accident in the semifinal on Sunday. According to a team statement, Solberg sustained a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a bruised lung.

On the local motorsport front, round five of the South African Cross Country Championship, the Sun City 400 saw Toyota dominate the proceedings. Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy, in a new Toyota Gazoo Racing SA Hilux, scored a third successive win and in the process wrapped up both the overall and Class FIA championships. The final podium positions went to Toyota privateer teams with Johan and Werner Horn (Malalane Toyota Hilux) edging out reigning champions Jason Venter-Vince van Allemann (4x4 Mega World Toyota Hilux) in a hectic battle at the front of Class T.