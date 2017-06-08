Hyundai moving upmarket with new Elantra

Hyundai’s Elantra has been the company’s stalwart model, one of the first advocates of the Korean marque to be made available locally in the early 1990s. It has always been a reliable, value for money proposition with many of the first generation buyers swearing by its steely disposition.

It is with this outlook that the previous generation scooped the coveted SA Car of the Year title in 2012, thanks to a comprehensive list of standard equipment, good build quality and a palatable pricing point that made the Toyota Corolla of that era decidedly overpriced and underequipped in contrast.

Now the sixth generation has been launched and, once again, it looks to have the Japanese sales leader firmly in its cross-hairs, while also adding some zeal to the range in the form of the turbocharged Sport derivative. We drove this particular model at the media launch and came away suitably impressed by its performance, build quality and high levels of specification.

Styling wise, the model has adopted the Fluidic sculpture 2.0 design language that can be seen across other recent models in the stable and, while it might not be as swoopy as the outgoing model, the Sport variant adds extended side sills, a boot lid lip, dual exhausts and 17-inch alloys to the mix. It is still not what you would deem sporty, but rather tidy in execution.