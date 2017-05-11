Back for seconds

Jaguar Land Rover is on track for world domination. Okay, we exaggerate slightly but remember the days it basically made a couple of executive cars and some great off-roaders? Today it not only makes great vehicles, but it has become part of the cool crowd, something that it definitely lacked in years gone by.

One of its most trendy and popular models is the Range Rover Evoque. Since its debut six years ago it has been a huge success and the company works overtime to keep up with demand. Six years is a long time in the auto industry these days though and in spite of it still looking fresh, the company will introduce the second generation of the Evoque in the latter half of 2018.

Like the Jaguar E-Pace, the company is keeping quiet about the replacement for the Evoque. Our sources say the E-Pace is expected to be unveiled in the next couple of months, but while it is likely to share a platform with the new Evoque, the Range Rover derivative will wait until 2018.

The new platform is not expected to see the Evoque grow in size, but it could get wider tracks with the wheels sitting further apart. There is likely to be a shorter rear overhang too and no doubt its front-end design will be influenced by the upcoming new Range Rover Velar. We haven’t been able to get any details on interior changes but expect more tech while under the bonnet the second generation should get the full suite of Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.

XXX on the way

2018 will be the year of X for BMW. The company is currently testing the new X2, X3, X5 and X7, all of which are set to be introduced next year.

The X2 is a new model, with BMW revealing a new design theme for the model late in 2016. Billed as a sporty alternative to the X1, the X2 will also ride on the same front-wheel drive platform of the Mini and X1. Spotted charging around the famous Nurburgring, it looks more aggressive than the original design suggested and there are rumours of an M-Sport version pushing out around 224kW.

The X2 is not alone on the ’Ring at the moment. BMW is also testing the next generation of the X5.