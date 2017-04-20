Increasing the pace

Jaguar could be just weeks away from revealing a vehicle that is likely to become its biggest seller. Or it could be a couple of months away.

The thing is, Jaguar is not officially confirming the existence of the E-Pace, in spite of having final development mules running around various parts of the world. Our sources have told us that the company is likely to reveal the car away from the traditional motor show circuit in May, but it could be June.

Either way, Jaguar will be keen to show its new crossover-small SUV before the middle of 2017 to give it time to focus on its big Christmas party celebration, the electric I-Pace.

The E-Pace will sit below the F-Pace, which has flown off Jag showroom floors since it was first launched and has just become the 2017 World Car of the Year. Aimed to rival the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, the E-Pace will share a platform with the Range Rover Evoque. The I-Pace will get its own unique platform.

From what we have seen, the E-Pace will feature a similar roofline and rear to the F-Pace, but up front it will have a much shorter bonnet, with our sources saying it will be similar in design to that of the I-Pace. Under that bonnet will be the new 2.0l Ingenium petrol and diesel engines with outputs yet to be confirmed.

Dallara to up the game

If you thought performance cars were a dying breed then think again. The landscape might be changing, as evidenced by hybrid powertrains in models like the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spider, but new models seem to constantly emerge.