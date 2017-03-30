Golden oldies still showing their mettle

Gavin Walton, a prominent member of the classic motorcycle community in SA, has notched up his second win in the DJ Rally for classic motorcycles made before 1937. He had a total error of 220 seconds for the two-day 2017 event, which took competitors from Durban to Johannesburg with an overnight stop in Newcastle.

This was the 46th running of this regularity rally which commemorates the annual motorcycle races held on public roads between Durban and Johannesburg from 1913 to 1936.

In the latest event, there were 70 finishers from an original field of 93 riders, with four nonstarters and 19 nonfinishers. The riders had favourable weather for most of the trip, with only one slight shower.

Walton, who rode an immaculate 1936 500cc AJS, won this event in 2009 and was second in 2010, 2014 and 2016.

However, where he showed true grit was that he recovered from severe injuries received in a road accident in 2013. On that occasion, he was riding home in the rain after the 2013 Pre-DJ Rally. He stopped under a bridge to shelter from the downpour when he was hit by a car skidding out of control. Walton broke a leg, among other injuries.