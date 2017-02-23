DRIVING IMPRESSION
BMW’s X6 a pragmatic solution for the braggers
BMW’s X6 continues to be an unconventional, left-field choice that has seen other car makers emulate it, writes Lerato Matebese
BMW’s X6M is its most powerful X model (together with its X5M sibling), offering up a performance bent that would leave hot hatches and some focused, performance cars in its wake. It is one of those vehicles that distils speed in a manner that will leave not only you and your passengers aghast at just how rapid it is off the line, but also those who never gave it a second look at the traffic light showdown.
Searing performance aside many people will find the vehicle a bit too exuberant, the power too intimidating and the fuel consumption alarming. So what about X6 fanatics who want to have their cake and eat it?
The answer comes in the form of the X6 M50d, BMW’s M Performance X model that uses three turbo chargers to aid the 3.0l, six-cylinder turbodiesel to extract 280kW and a hefty 740Nm. To put that into perspective, that latter figure is only 10Nm shy of the X6M.
It is nothing to be sneezed at as you romp from standstill to 100km/h in a smidgeon over five seconds and keep accelerating to an electronically limited 250km/h. All this performance comes with little fuel drawbacks with a claimed 6.6l/100km.
Of course that figure should be taken with a pinch of salt as you can expect about 7.4l/100km about town and around 10.1l/100km should you summon the maximum thrust of that trinity of turbochargers.
Handling corners
How does it handle around corners, though? Well, truth be told, it is no low-slung sports sedan in the M3 mould, but neither is it a hippopotamus on skates trying to maintain some flair. You can point it into a corner with some enthusiasm and the electronics will do their bit, including the torque vectoring between the two rear wheels, to keep the vehicle’s trajectory. There is still a hint of understeer on entry into a fast corner to remind you of the model’s four-wheel drive underpinnings.
Turn the performance wick down a few notches and the X6 M50d transforms into a sedate, grand touring SUV that will make light work of covering vast distances. However, with those run-flat 21-inch tyres and sporty suspension, you do forgo a supple ride quality and the front tyres seem to a have a propensity to steering tramlining on uneven roads.
The cabin is sumptuous with comfortable seats and a fuss free layout. There is a gripe, however, which relates to the lack of grab handles that makes it a bit daunting for shorter people and senior citizens to gain entry.
At the price of R1,536,000, I do not think the model warrants the premium over a X6 40d with an M-Sport package, which has a similar engine with one turbo less and is 50kW and 110Nm down on power at a price of R1,262,302.
I would recommend the X6 40d over the M50d as the performance difference between the two, in the real world, is negligible.
Buyers are spoilt for choice when it comes to premium SUVs and X6 buyers are not necessarily the same as those who opt for the X5. As such, it remains a niche model for those who want to stand out from the crowd, but in M50d guise you are paying a high premium for that M badge, which gives you little advantage over a 40d variant. So, in essence, you buy the M50d for the bragging rights.
While Mercedes-Benz has its GLE 350d Coupe (R1,131,000) to take on the X6, it lacks the dynamic prowess of the Bavarian, although you could also look at the Range Rover Sport SDV6 SE (R1,311,000) in this company.
The Porsche Cayenne S Diesel (R1.335,000) also makes a strong case for itself as it offers superior all-round performance, while the bragging rights come standard. It is the one to buy in this company.
