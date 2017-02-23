BMW’s X6 a pragmatic solution for the braggers

BMW’s X6M is its most powerful X model (together with its X5M sibling), offering up a performance bent that would leave hot hatches and some focused, performance cars in its wake. It is one of those vehicles that distils speed in a manner that will leave not only you and your passengers aghast at just how rapid it is off the line, but also those who never gave it a second look at the traffic light showdown.

Searing performance aside many people will find the vehicle a bit too exuberant, the power too intimidating and the fuel consumption alarming. So what about X6 fanatics who want to have their cake and eat it?

The answer comes in the form of the X6 M50d, BMW’s M Performance X model that uses three turbo chargers to aid the 3.0l, six-cylinder turbodiesel to extract 280kW and a hefty 740Nm. To put that into perspective, that latter figure is only 10Nm shy of the X6M.