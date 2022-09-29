×

Cormac McCarthy’s twin release among six books to read in October

The paired works are set in the 1980s Deep South and in a Wisconsin psychiatric facility, writes Monique Verduyn

29 September 2022 - 05:00 Monique Verduyn

“People were always getting ready for tomorrow. I didn’t believe in that. Tomorrow wasn’t getting ready for them. It didn’t even know they were there,” Cormac McCarthy wrote in his searing postapocalyptic epic The Road.

One of America’s finest living writers, with titles like Blood Meridian, All the Pretty Horses, and No Country for Old Men, his bleak depictions of the world and the gruesome violence that pervades it has made him not quite a prophet, but a brilliant harbinger of the moral decay of society. And now, after an uncharacteristic silence of 16 years he is releasing not one but two new novels in quick succession — on October 25 and November 22...

