Five things to watch this weekend
Tales of Hollywood’s Golden Age, the world of millennials, psychological and wartime horror and a snippet of modern-day Turkey — here’s what to stream
Mank — Netflix
David Fincher makes a triumphant return to form with this gloriously shot black and white drama about the other man responsible for what many regard as the greatest film of all time. Orson Welles directed it but he couldn’t have pulled off the power and magic of Citizen Kane without the help of scriptwriter Herman J Mankiewicz who, in spite of his terrible addiction to alcohol and sarcasm, managed to create a universal fable about hubris, power and greed that still resonates. Played with chameleon like brilliance by Gary Oldman, Mank is here presented as a brilliant but troubled man who was equal to the genius of Welles and had an acute eye for the foibles and shallowness of Hollywood’s Golden Age which provided him with the fodder for his story...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now