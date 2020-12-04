Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Tales of Hollywood’s Golden Age, the world of millennials, psychological and wartime horror and a snippet of modern-day Turkey — here’s what to stream BL PREMIUM

Mank — Netflix

David Fincher makes a triumphant return to form with this gloriously shot black and white drama about the other man responsible for what many regard as the greatest film of all time. Orson Welles directed it but he couldn’t have pulled off the power and magic of Citizen Kane without the help of scriptwriter Herman J Mankiewicz who, in spite of his terrible addiction to alcohol and sarcasm, managed to create a universal fable about hubris, power and greed that still resonates. Played with chameleon like brilliance by Gary Oldman, Mank is here presented as a brilliant but troubled man who was equal to the genius of Welles and had an acute eye for the foibles and shallowness of Hollywood’s Golden Age which provided him with the fodder for his story...