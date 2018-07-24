THEATRE: Mhlongo’s anti-xenophobia play cheats death to spread the message

"Xenophobia has been a disturbing feature of South African life in recent years since the 2008 outbreak that saw some immigrants killed and others injured when some South Africans turned on them.

"Unfortunately, the response by some institutions has not been effective because they only react when the attacks are in progress, and under those circumstances no one will listen to anyone as people cannot think rationally when they are in a fighting mood.

"With The Voice from Kilimanjaro our intervention, which we believe is appropriate, is to stage this play and spread the message when there is tranquility and people can think rationally. People must also realise that xenophobia is not just xenophobia when there is violence. It is the attitude towards fellow Africans that people have, even in the absence of physical attacks. This musical deals with that."

The Voice from Kilimanjaro was written, directed and produced by Mhlongo from 1996, with a cast made up of actors, dancers and musicians from SA and other African countries such as Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. It deals with xenophobia in a way no other South African play has.

The Department of Arts and Culture has been funding the musical for the past two years as part of its social cohesion campaign, having staged it at the Joburg Theatre in 2016 and at The Playhouse in Durban in 2017. The production was also performed at the Wits Theatre in 2013 and Victory Theatre in Orange Grove in 2014.

Most recently it was staged at the Soweto Theatre from July 5 to July 8, this time funded by the National Lotteries Commission. It is the first time the production has been performed in SA’s biggest township, and Mnyandu says this is symbolic. "All along, the musical has been performing in mainstream urban areas where the middle class attend. Perhaps we have been performing to the converted, who abhor xenophobia anyway.

"Now ordinary people in Soweto will have an opportunity to watch this serious but highly entertaining play, which takes its proud place among classical South African musicals such as Sarafina! and Ipi Ntombi," says the new producer.

"Personally, I consider sitting on a director’s seat as an honour. I am confident I will do justice to the legacy Vusi has left behind, especially because I used to be his assistant and still have the notes Vusi wrote from the last show last year [2017[, to which I still refer," Msibi says.

The new director has a wealth of experience as an actor, having toured the world extensively with leading South African shows such as Umoja, Bayede Shaka and Drumstruck over the years. His TV credits include leading roles in Mzansi Magic productions.

The Voice From Kilimanjaro is a potpourri of music, scintillating African dance routines, a dash of poetry and excellent acting. It takes a poignant look at how South African communities relate to the citizens of the world, in particular Africans. It is a musical that promotes tolerance, social cohesion and peace.

It creatively raises questions and suggests solutions around the complex nature of xenophobia. It focuses on a family that is grappling with the intricacies of post-apartheid SA, xenophobia and unemployment after a former political activist from the Democratic Republic of Congo falls in love with a beautiful local woman, Jabulile Mthembu, against her family’s wishes.

"This performance is special because Vusi wrote it in 1998 based on a true story he heard while living with a family in Soweto, one of whose members fell in love with someone from the Democratic Republic of Congo; the family was vehemently opposed to the relationship. So it [performing it in Soweto] is like going home after 20 years," Mnyandu says.

The Voice from Kilimanjaro will be part of the annual Johannesburg arts extravaganza Arts Alive, which takes place in September at various venues around the city.