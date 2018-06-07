Egyptian artist swims against the current, but tentatively

Maayouf’s exhibition is titled The Sea is Closed: Shallow Water. Her three-year-old nephew, who accompanied her and her mother to a beach in Cairo in 2017, asked if he could swim in the sea. Her mother replied that the sea was closed, and he couldn’t.

"The truth, though, was that the child could not swim. The metaphor of this child, in many ways, represents the reality of many in Egypt, especially women who cannot swim as society does not encourage them to learn. This is because the women will have to wear bikinis, a taboo in the mainly Muslim country," she says.

"I only learned how to swim after winning the L’Atelier Award. That, in many ways, represents my independence and freedom as a young woman from societal expectations and restrictions," Maayouf says.

"My exhibition is focused on two main topics with four subthemes: home and relationships. It imagines and explores what is going on in contemporary Egyptian society, behind closed doors in apartments, and my relationship with my parents.

"In essence, my photography explores issues that are personal and private.

"I am not interested in, for example, the big picture issues like climate change and how it is affecting the world, but rather in the personal and private."

Her other themes are loneliness, attachment and anxiety. A first time traveller outside Egypt — coming to SA in 2016 to attend the Absa award ceremony and being in Paris for the residency in 2017 — Maayouf describes her experience as an eye opener.

"I come from a middle-class family where a woman is not supposed to leave home and live on her own until she gets married and leaves to live with her husband," Maayouf says.