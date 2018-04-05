FRED SCOTT: Digital art has shifted boundaries of creative value

If you plan to buy your first digital piece it is imperative to do some research regarding the technology, equipment and procedures. What if after some time a more sophisticated format is required for viewing it due to technological advances? Also obtain as many technical details as possible from the gallerist and find out whether software updates will be part of the purchase. Consider the viewing time of the work, as one would like to view it again and again in order to grasp the depth of the work. Digital art can be mass produced, but a collector would purchase from a low edition, with the edition number confirmed in writing on a certificate of authenticity and on the proof of payment.

Another field gaining popularity is the application of artificial intelligence and robots to produce works of art. This technology kicked off by mimicking the aesthetic of famous artists and by converting photographs into painterly images. More challenging is the development of machines that will on their own replicate the processes of a human artist. Recent developments in robotics are an eye-tracking system that can control the robot’s movements and an internet-directed command system with the robot applying brush strokes to a canvas by remote control. The operation still requires the artist to instil an aesthetic creativity so that a robotically generated work transforms to genuine art.

At the 2016 FNB Joburg Art Fair, the interaction between an artist and a robotic performance brought a novel interesting aesthetic to digital art.

Collecting performance art presents different challenges, with the main obstacle being the preservation of the emotional impact of a staged piece. The natural answer is to record the piece, but then the distinction between performance art and video art starts to fade.

The fluidity of the medium together with the intimate connection established between the performer and the viewer cannot be fully captured by a video recording. It is therefore important to view the performance before obtaining the video as this will assist the recollection of intimate moments and movements performed by the artist.

• Scott is a partner in Walker Scott, which offers end-to-end art management services.